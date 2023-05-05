Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.07. 8,928,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.