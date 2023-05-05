Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Cummins by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $240.97. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

