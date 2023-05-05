Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.57. 679,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,383. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

