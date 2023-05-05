Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after buying an additional 590,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,014,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 391,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,578. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

