Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Invests $205,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.98. The company had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average is $247.89.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
