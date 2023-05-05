Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Invests $205,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.98. The company had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average is $247.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,408. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.