Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 37,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,003. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

