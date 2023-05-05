SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $933.52.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of SGSOY opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.30.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

