SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $933.52.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of SGSOY opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. SGS has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.30.

SGS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About SGS

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.