Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
