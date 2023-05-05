Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock valued at $598,715,177. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,199,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,184 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

