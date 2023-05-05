Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shopify stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 21,126,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,671,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

