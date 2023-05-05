Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

In other news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Stories

