Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 940 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.10. 8,396,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

