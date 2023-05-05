Sierra Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,524,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253,086. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.