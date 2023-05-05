Sierra Capital LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 516,217 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 19,151,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882,906. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

