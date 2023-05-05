Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,865. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

