Sierra Capital LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 433.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 6,354,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,062,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

