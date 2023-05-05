Sierra Capital LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.26. 65,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,270. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

