Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 425.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

