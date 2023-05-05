Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 993,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,432. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.