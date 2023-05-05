Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

