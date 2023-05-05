Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $58.45

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.45, but opened at $55.65. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 196,993 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

