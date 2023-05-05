Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 367,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,291. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

