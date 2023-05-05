Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.04

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.04 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 61294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 283.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.