SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.
Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
