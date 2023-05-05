SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

