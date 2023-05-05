SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.26. 74,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,378. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

