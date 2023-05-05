SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.40.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $153.43 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.