Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. 640,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $164.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

