Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,852. The firm has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

