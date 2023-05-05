Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,670. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.