Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $18.05 on Friday, reaching $261.74. The stock had a trading volume of 838,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.60. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.