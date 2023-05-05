Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Elevance Health accounts for 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.81. The stock had a trading volume of 145,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

