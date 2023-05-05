Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 0.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.16. 108,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 158,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.