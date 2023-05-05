SLC Agrícola Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, May 9th (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

SLC Agrícola Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About SLC Agrícola

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

