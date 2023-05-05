Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.09. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 17,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm has a market cap of C$28.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

