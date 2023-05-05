Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.19.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.80. 1,833,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,822. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

