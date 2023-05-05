SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

