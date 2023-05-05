SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $395.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $373.84.

Shares of SEDG opened at $281.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.58 and its 200-day moving average is $291.86.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

