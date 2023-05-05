Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 372,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of -101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

