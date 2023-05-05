Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
Solo Brands stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 372,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of -101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.44. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands
In other news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.