Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 4.2 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

