Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 331703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Southern Energy from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.40. The stock has a market cap of £24.16 million, a PE ratio of 295.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

