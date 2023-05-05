Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.00

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 234098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,393,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,499,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,496,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,393,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,618 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

