S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

