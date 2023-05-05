SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.64. 6,059,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,132. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

