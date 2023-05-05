SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

