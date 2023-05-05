SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.76

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 16523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,178,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 866,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,905,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,232 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

