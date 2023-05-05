SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,491. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

