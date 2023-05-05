SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $41,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 1,132,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

