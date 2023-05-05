SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 519,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,555. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

