Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 321,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

