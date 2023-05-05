Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. Spire also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.30 EPS.

Spire Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spire has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.